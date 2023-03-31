On Air:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
March 31, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Boston 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Texas 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Houston 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
Washington 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
St. Louis 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Arizona 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1
San Diego 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 10, Boston 9

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 7, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Texas 11, Philadelphia 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Toronto 10, St. Louis 9

Colorado 7, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 0-0) at San Diego (Wacha 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

