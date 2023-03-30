On Air:
Booker leads Suns over Timberwolves in Durant’s home debut

DAVID BRANDT
March 30, 2023 12:44 am
2 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 29 points, Kevin Durant had 16 points and eight rebounds in his home debut and the Phoenix Suns won their third straight game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Wednesday night.

The Suns are 4-0 with Durant in the lineup. The Timberwolves had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The teams are in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race, fighting to stay in the top six so they don’t fall to the play-in tournament. Every game is crucial at this point — just three wins separated the Nos. 4-11 spots coming into Wednesday.

The Suns took an 81-74 lead into the fourth quarter and held on in the final minutes.

Durant — playing in his first home game with the Suns since being traded from the Brooklyn Nets in February — missed his first six shots from the field before hitting a turnaround mid-range jumper midway through the second quarter. He finished 5 of 18, hitting a couple of important 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists for Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25.

Durant played for the first time since March 5. He was warming up for his first home game with the Suns three days later when he sprained his left ankle during pregame preparation. The injury cost him 10 games.

The timing of that injury — less than an hour before his expected home debut — felt like a bad omen for the Suns, who added the 34-year-old Durant in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and draft picks back to the Nets.

But Phoenix managed to tread water in the standings without its newest star.

The Timberwolves took a 51-48 halftime lead. Towns scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Booker led the Suns with 12.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Forwards Taurean Prince and Matt Ryan missed the game with an illness. … Rudy Gobert had 15 rebounds.

Suns: Hosted a 63rd straight sellout crowd. … Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo both blocked three shots.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Suns: Host Denver on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

