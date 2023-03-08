Trending:
Booker, Ross help Suns rout Thunder after Durant injured

DAVID BRANDT
March 8, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 44 points, Terrence Ross added 24 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 on Wednesday night after losing Kevin Durant to an ankle injury during pregame warmups.

Phoenix has won four straight games, but that was almost an afterthought following Durant’s injury.

The game was supposed to be the home debut with his new team. A 13-time All-Star, Durant was added in a blockbuster trade deadline deal with Brooklyn and the Footprint Center was buzzing in anticipation.

But he rolled his left ankle while driving to the basket as he prepared to play. The 6-foot-10 forward immediately hopped up and was walking, but several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that he would miss the game.

With Durant out, Suns fans had to settle for a scoring show by Booker, who had 30 points during the first half.

The three-time All-Star shot 17 of 23 — making 6 of 10 3-pointers — from the field and received a standing ovation in the fourth quarter when he checked out of the game for the last time.

Ross also was 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Chris Paul has 18 points and nine assists. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City played without All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because of “abdominal strain injury management.” The Thunder were overmatched without him and the Suns pulled away in the second half.

Lindy Waters III led the Thunder with 23 points.

Durant has played three games with the Suns — all on the road and all wins — but this was supposed to be his first game at home in front of a sold out crowd. He averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in the three games.

His next chance to play at home will be Saturday against the Kings.

Phoenix added Durant and T.J. Warren at the trade deadline, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns pushed to a 34-21 lead after one quarter and had a 60-52 advantage at halftime. Booker shot 11 of 15 from the field in the first half while Waters had scored 21 for the Thunder.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander was one of five players out with injuries. … Josh Giddey shot just 3 of 12 from the field and finished with 10 points.

Suns: G Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) was not available. … Hosted a 58th consecutive sellout crowd. … Chris Paul added 18 points and nine assists. … Booker’s six 3-pointers tied his career-high in the regular season. He’s hit that mark 21 times.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Travel to face the Pelicans on Saturday.

Suns: Host the Kings on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories