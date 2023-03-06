On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Boston’s Justin Turner hit in face by pitch, leaves game

The Associated Press
March 6, 2023 3:32 pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was taken to a hospital after leaving Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers when he was on the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

