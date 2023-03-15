Canucks beat West-leading Stars 5-2 for 5th straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored midway through the second period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory. Phillip Di Giuseppe, Andrei Kuzmenko, Guillaume Brisebois and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, and Brock Boeser had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots in the finale of a six-game homestand. Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, and Matt... READ MORE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored midway through the second period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Andrei Kuzmenko, Guillaume Brisebois and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, and Brock Boeser had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots in the finale of a six-game homestand.

Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, and Matt Murray made 15 saves. The Stars lost for the first time on a six-game trip that ends with games in Edmonton on Thursday night and Calgary on Saturday night.

Di Giuseppe opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first period. Kuzmenko made it 2-0 at the six-minute mark with his 33rd goal of the season.

Johnston scored for Dallas at 48 seconds of the second. Beauvillier countered with 8:07 left in the second, and Benn got his 29th for Dallas on a power play with five seconds to go in the second.

Brisebois scored his first goal of the season at 4:09 of the third. Miller connected with 3:02 left.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Canucks: At Arizona on Thursday night.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.