Former Man United goalkeeper Ben Foster signs for Wrexham

The Associated Press
March 23, 2023 10:29 am
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has come out of retirement to sign for Wrexham, the soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The 39-year-old Foster, who was also an England international, last played for Watford before stepping away from the game last year. He signed a deal until the end of the season.

Foster had a loan spell at the Welsh club, which currently plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, in 2005.

Wrexham has gained global recognition since being taken over by Reynolds and McElhenney and featuring in a series on Apple TV.

“It’s changed a lot since I was last here, but it’s nice to be back and it’s nice to be back as a player, too,” Foster said Thursday. “It will be interesting to see how my body feels after training today.

“The first time I was here, it was genuinely the springboard to the rest of my career.”

Wrexham is aiming for promotion to England’s fourth division this season, but will be without keeper Rob Lainton, who faces six weeks out with knee ligament injury.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ben to the club,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. “With Rob Lainton getting injured at the weekend, it was important we had all bases covered going into the last part of the season, which this signing ensures.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

