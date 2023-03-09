On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on shooting charge

The Associated Press
March 9, 2023 10:46 am
< a min read
      

TACOMA, Washington (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, a sheriff’s official said.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a...

READ MORE

TACOMA, Washington (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, a sheriff’s official said.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

        Insight by LinkedIn: Given the constantly shifting economic landscape, how can government organizations compete for the most qualified applicants? How can they keep their best employees longer? We talk to HR leaders from CISA, Delaware, PNNL, Tennessee and LinkedIn.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
3|15 Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workshop: A...
3|15 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories