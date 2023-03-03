Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Quarterfinal=
Forest Park 50, Boonsboro 16
Pikesville 59, Coppin Academy 17
Class 2A State=
Quarterfinal=
Hereford 37, Harford Tech 24
Kent Island 46, Liberty 39
Lackey 66, Eastern Tech 29
Williamsport 65, Gwynn Park 33
Class 3A State=
Quarterfinal=
Baltimore Poly 59, Oakdale 42
Howard 63, Towson 20
Oxon Hill 44, Damascus 26
St. Charles 51, River Hill 48
Class 4A State=
Quarterfinal=
Glen Burnie 73, Albert Einstein 24
Severna Park 52, Urbana 49
Western 53, C. H. Flowers 42
Winston Churchill 66, Parkdale 43
