Sports News

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
March 3, 2023 8:52 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Quarterfinal=

Forest Park 50, Boonsboro 16

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Quarterfinal=

Pikesville 59, Coppin Academy 17

Class 2A State=

Quarterfinal=

Hereford 37, Harford Tech 24

Kent Island 46, Liberty 39

Lackey 66, Eastern Tech 29

Williamsport 65, Gwynn Park 33

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Baltimore Poly 59, Oakdale 42

Howard 63, Towson 20

Oxon Hill 44, Damascus 26

St. Charles 51, River Hill 48

Class 4A State=

Quarterfinal=

Glen Burnie 73, Albert Einstein 24

Severna Park 52, Urbana 49

Western 53, C. H. Flowers 42

Winston Churchill 66, Parkdale 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories