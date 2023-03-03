Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended free agent minor league RHP Dalton Moats 50 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program and Miami minor league INF Carlos Santiago 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. American League MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul (IL). Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sam Gardner to a contract extension. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended free agent minor league RHP Dalton Moats 50 games for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program and Miami minor league INF Carlos Santiago 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. American League MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul (IL). Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sam Gardner to a contract extension. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded OD Denis Phipps to Charleston (Atlantic League). WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired RHP Angel Landazuri from Southern (Atlantic League).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract. DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract. Women’s National Basketball Association PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Tully Bevilaqua assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boeetger to a one-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Kendall Sheffield. Released C Justin Britt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Hayden Howerton. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired LW Brock McGinn and a 2023 third-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Dmitry Kulikov. Acquired D Chase Priskie from Buffalo in exchange for D Austin Strand. ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Reece Vitelli from Tucson. Acquired F Brett Ritchie and D Connor Mackey from Calgary in exchange for F Nick Ritchie and D Troy Stecher. BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed G Ike Boettger to a one-year contract. CALGARY FLAMES — Returned RW Walker Duehr and LW Jakob Pelletier to Calgary (AHL). Acquired F Dryden Hunt from Toronto in exchange for F Radim Zohorna. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned RW David Gust and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL) and F Maxim Golod to Indy (ECHL). Activated D Nikita Zaitsev from reserve. Recalled LW Anders Bjork from Chicago (AHL). Returned RW Joey Anderson to Rockford. Acquired F Austin Wagner from Los Angeles in exchange for future considerations. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Colorado (AHL). Acquired F Gustav Rydahl from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Anton Blidh. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Loaned C Cole Sillinger to Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Returned C Fredrik Karlstrom, C Fredrick Olofsson, G Matthew Murray and G Adam Scheel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas (AHL). Acquired F Scott Reedy from San Jose in exchange for F Jacob Peterson. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL). Signed RW Alex Chiasson and G John Lethemon to remainder-of-season contracts. EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg and F Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Zac Dalpe and G Alex Lyon to Charlotte (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned F Quinton Byfield and C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Buffalo in exchange for LW Jordan Greenway. Acquired C Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired D John Klingberg from Anaheim in exchange for D Andrej Susty and the rights to F Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Acquired C Frederic Allard and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for C Nate Schnarr. Loaned D Frederic Allard to Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista, C Mark Jankowski, C Zach Sanford, RW Kiefer Sherwood, RW Phil Tomasino and LW John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Dante Fabio and G Kevin Lankinen to one-year contracts. Acquired F Rasmus Asplund from Buffalo in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Curtis Lazar from Vancouver in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Loaned and recalled D Kevin Bahl and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Assigned F Graeme Clark to Utica. NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Wyatt Kalynuk from Vancouver in exchange for future considerations.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired F Patrick Brown from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Activated C Tanner Laczynski from injured reserve. Acquired LW Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for C Zack MacEwen. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LWs Drake Caggiula and Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on loan. Acquired F Nick Bonino from San Jose in a three-team trade that includes Montreal. San Jose acquires unsigned draft choice D Arvid Henriksson, a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick and 2023 seventh-round pick from Pittsburgh. Montreal acquires D Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round pick from San Jose. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired LW Jakub Vrana from Detroit in exchange for C Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round 2025 draft pick. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned LW Jaydon Dureau from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson and D Vincent Iorio from Hershey (AHL). Returned D Dylan McIlrath and C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey. WINNIPEG JETS — Acquired LW Vladislav Namestnikov from San Jose in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. American Hockey League CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled F Calder Brooks from Rapid City (ECHL) loan. Returned F Kevin O’Neil to South Carolina (ECHL). COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Returned D Jake McLaughlin to Kansas City (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Rocco Grimaldi and LW Logan Nijhoff from San Diego and loaned Nijhoff to Indy (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Reece Vitelli from Atlanta (ECHL). ECHL CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Adam Berg to a standard player contract. Placed D Dakota Botts on injured reserve. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Andrew Fyten. Placed D xaviere Pouliot on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated Fs Ben Freeman and Dallas Gerads from reserve. Placed G Trevin Kozlowski on reserve. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired G Mario Vrab as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). INDY FUEL — Released F Connor Jean. Activated D Sam Sterne from reserve. Placed Fs Carson Rose and Nate Pionk on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated Ds Jacob Panetta and Garret Cockerill and F Jake Hamacher from injured reserve. Activated G Parker Gahagen from reserve. Placed F Derek Lodermeiere and G Charles Williams on reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on injured reserve. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm and F Leif Mattson from reserve. Placed F coale Norris and D Ryan Cook on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Tanner Schachle from reserve. Placed F Griffin Lunn on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Paul Boutoussov. Activated D Dmitri Semykin and F Matthew Barnaby from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Tyson Helgesen to Calgary (AHL). Signed D Alex Carlson to a standard player contract. Released G Nicholas Latinovich. SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Dave Brink. Signed F Tanner Nagel. Placed F Mason Primeau on injured reserve. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired D Shane Kuzmeski from Indy. TULSA OILERS — Activated D Mike McKee and F Alex Kromm from reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Zachary Tsekos from reserve. Placed G Brent Moran on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Lane Gilliss. Activated S Samuel Tremblay from injured reserve. Activated D Davis Bunz from reserve. Placed Ds Dilan Peters and Brandon Fehd on reserve. Placed F Bobby Hampton on injured reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Matthew Doran. WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Liam Coughlin from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Issued a one match suspension, with an additional match suspension held in abeyance, and an undisclosed fine to Real Salt Lake M Jasper Loffelsend for violent conduct in the 14th minute of Real Salt Lake’s game against Vancouver on Feb. 25.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned D Gustavo Vallecilla to Columbus for the remainder of the season in exchange for $175,000 in general allocation money. NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque on a designated player contract through the 2027 MLS season. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Yolanda Thomas assistant coach. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Chloe Ricketts to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.