Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey lead Thunder past Warriors

CLIFF BRUNT
March 7, 2023 10:46 pm
2 min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, Josh Giddey had the seventh triple-double of his career and third of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors 137-128 on Tuesday night.

Giddey finished with 17 points, a career-high 17 assists and 11 rebounds as the Thunder won their third straight.

Stephen Curry scored 40 points and made a season-high 10 3-pointers, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonathan Kuminga...

READ MORE

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, Josh Giddey had the seventh triple-double of his career and third of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors 137-128 on Tuesday night.

Giddey finished with 17 points, a career-high 17 assists and 11 rebounds as the Thunder won their third straight.

Stephen Curry scored 40 points and made a season-high 10 3-pointers, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 21 for the Warriors.

Golden State’s Jordan Poole was called for a technical early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe missed the technical free throw, but Jaylin Williams dunked on Oklahoma City’s extra possession to put the Thunder up 111-106.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

After a Warriors turnover, Joe made up for the missed free throw with a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma City up 114-106 and forced the Warriors to call timeout. The Thunder pushed the lead to 123-108 on a bank shot by Gilgeous-Alexander with seven minutes remaining.

The Thunder led 135-128 with 47.1 seconds left, and it appeared Curry was fouled on a blocked shot attempt by Aaron Wiggins while shooting a 3-pointer. The Thunder challenged, and it was determined that the block was clean. The Thunder won the midcourt tip and controlled the game from there.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson attempted 10 3-pointers in the first half and made three. He finished 5 for 13 from 3-point distance. … F Andrew Wiggins sat out for personal reasons.

Thunder: G Jalen Williams sat out with a sprained right wrist. The rookie averages 13.3 points and shoots 52% from the field. … Jumped out to a 13-2 lead. … Rookie F Ousmane Dieng hit a deep 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put the Thunder ahead 40-30.

HALFCOURT SHOT

Rex Farmer of Edmond made a halfcourt shot during a break to win $20,000 from MidFirst Bank. Farmer, 31, told the Thunder he plans to use it to buy season tickets next year.

UP NEXT

        Read more: Sports News

Warriors: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Thunder: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 IET Industry Day at Fort Jackson
3|14 Dashboard in a Day - OmniData Insights
3|14 App in a Day - The Bauen Group LLC
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories