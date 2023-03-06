Hertl, Couture rally Sharks to 3-2 win over Jets in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored the tying goal with 10.2 seconds left in regulation and Logan Couture got the winner 1:21 into overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Steven Lorentz also scored and Erik Karlsson had two assists for San Jose, which was 0-4-1 during its skid. James Reimer had 36 saves. Nate Schmidt and Nino Niederreiter scored... READ MORE

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored the tying goal with 10.2 seconds left in regulation and Logan Couture got the winner 1:21 into overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Steven Lorentz also scored and Erik Karlsson had two assists for San Jose, which was 0-4-1 during its skid. James Reimer had 36 saves.

Nate Schmidt and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg and David Rittich finished with 21 saves to lose his third straight start (0-2-1).

With the clock winding down in the third period, Karlsson’s shot from the right point deflected off Jets defenseman Blake Wheeler in front to Hertl, who fired it past Rittich from the left circle for his 17th of the season.

In overtime, Karlsson sent a lead pass to Couture, who skated in on Rittich on a breakaway, deked and put a backhander through the goalie’s five-hole for his 22nd.

Schmidt had given the Jets a 2-1 lead with 5:07 left in the third as he scored from the side of the crease shortly after a Winnipeg power play expired.

Lorentz gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first period after a scramble on the left side following the rebound of Oskar Lindblom’s shot from between the circles. It was Lorentz’s seventh of the season.

Niederreiter tied it at 6:05 of the second as he got Josh Morrissey’s feed between the circles, spun and fired it past Reimer. It was his 19th of the season and 200th of his career.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Colorado on Tuesday night in the middle of a three-game trip.

Jets: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night to finish a three-game homestand.

