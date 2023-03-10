On Air: Business of Government Hour
Jon Rahm out of Players Championship with stomach illness

The Associated Press
March 10, 2023 12:49 pm
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player.

Rahm opened with a 71. He was due to play with second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy in the second round.

He pulled out some 30 minutes before his tee time with what his manager referred to as a “bad stomach bug.”

Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler and McIlroy could overtake him this week depending on how they fare. McIlroy, who shot 76 on the first day, first had to try to make the cut.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

