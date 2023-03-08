Kevin Durant out for Suns after ankle injury in pregame fall

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness. The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road. Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in... READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.

The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

