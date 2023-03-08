Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kevin Durant out for Suns after ankle injury in pregame fall

DAVID BRANDT
March 8, 2023 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.

The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in...

READ MORE

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.

The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

___

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
3|15 Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workshop: A...
3|15 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories