Kevin Huerter scores 27, Kings beat Jazz 121-113

READ MORE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored a team-high 27 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 121-113 on Saturday night.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for his NBA-leading 60th double-double of the season. Harrison Barnes added 18 points. Huerter added seven rebounds and four assists for the Kings (45-29).

“We need to win … this time of the year,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “We had a lot of great performances.”

Keegan Murray scored 14 of his 22 total points in the first quarter and knocked down six three-pointers for the Kings. Murray is four three-pointers away from breaking Donovan Mitchell’s single-season record for three-pointers made in a rookie season.

“I think it’s great because it comes in the flow of our offense,” Murray said about the record. “I don’t do anything special. We have a lot of playmakers in our offense. I just knock down shots.”

Jazz rookie Walker Kessler scored a career-high 31 points for the Jazz (35-39). Kessler added 11 rebounds and finished 14 of 16 from the floor. Kelly Olynyk finished with 17 points and 10 assists, Ochai Agbaji scored 20 and Jarrell Brantley added 13 off the bench for Utah.

“We are all fighters,” Kessler said. “Going into this game, we knew that it was going to be a battle. We knew we weren’t going to quit regardless of who was sitting or not. I’m super proud of this team and how we played. Obviously disappointing that we didn’t get the win but it says a lot about the team.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Jordan Clarkson (left hand strain), G Collin Sexton (left hamstring soreness), F Rudy Gay (low back soreness) and F Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) were ruled out before the game. … The Jazz scored 70 points in the paint.

Kings: G De’Aaron Fox was ruled out of the game with right hamstring soreness. Kings coach Mike Brown said pregame that Fox was being held out as a precaution after leaving a game Friday in the third quarter against the Suns. … Malik Monk was ejected with 11:10 left in the game after arguing with a call.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Kings: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

