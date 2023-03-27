Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him. That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a... READ MORE

Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.