Matthews’ late power-play goal gives Leafs win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Austin Matthews scored on a power play with 2:53 remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Michael Bunting tied the game on a rebound with 4:50 to play, and Calle Jarnkrok and Mitch Marner also scored for the Leafs. Ilya Samsonov was outstanding, making 30 saves.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and a stitched-up Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which is now 17-4-3 since Jan. 7. Vitek Vanecek had 21 saves for the Devils.

Matthews, who had not scored in the past three games, got his 29th of the season on William Nylander’s second nice setup of the game. It came a minute after Timo Meier was sent off for high-sticking.

The Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-2 in their last 11 with New Jersey, twice took the lead only to see the Devils tie it.

Jarnkrok gave Toronto its first lead at 7:30 into the second period, tapping in a cross-ice pass by Nylander.

Haula tied the game with 3:03 left in the period, beating Samsonov in close after Marner failed to clear a loose puck in front of the crease.

Marner redeemed himself 4:57 into the third period with a short-handed goal. He stole the puck from Meier in center ice and beat Vanecek in close after a deke.

Palat, who needed stitches to his upper lip area after a high stick to face, tied the game a little more than a minute later, putting in his own rebound on the Devils’ second power play of the season.

Three minutes later, Haula put New Jersey ahead 3-2 with a deflection in front. Bunting then put a rebound into an open net to tie the game with 4:50 left. It was his 20th goal.

NOTES: Recently acquired Leafs C Ryan O’Reilly had surgery to repair a broken finger on his left hand, coach Sheldon Keefe said. He is expected to be out four weeks. … C John Tavares did not make the trip. … C Pontus Holmberg and RW Alex Steeves skated on the fourth line a day after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. … Devils LW Yegor Sharangovich and D Brandon Smith were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Devils: At Washington on Thursday.

