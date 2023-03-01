McDaniels has 20 points, Timberwolves beat Clippers 108-101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points, Anthony Edwards added 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. McDaniels scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season. Paul George had 25 points and Kawhi Leonard 23 for the Clippers, who have dropped three straight. Los Angeles’ last two losses before Tuesday came in overtime, including a 176-175 double-overtime... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points, Anthony Edwards added 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

McDaniels scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season.

Paul George had 25 points and Kawhi Leonard 23 for the Clippers, who have dropped three straight. Los Angeles’ last two losses before Tuesday came in overtime, including a 176-175 double-overtime loss Friday night to Sacramento in the second highest-scoring game in NBA history.

The Timberwolves opened up a 88-75 lead with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Clippers slowly whittled away and got to 105-101 after a 3-pointer by Russell Westbrook with 42.2 seconds remaining, but Rudy Gobert’s dunk on the ensuing trip down the floor quashed any hopes of a Los Angeles rally.

The Clippers had 25 turnovers that led to 29 Minnesota points. The Timberwolves also had a 60-38 advantage in points in the paint.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Gobert, who missed a loss at Golden State on Sunday due to illness, had 16 points and seven rebounds. … Took first lead with 5:39 remaining in the second quarter on Taurean Prince’s layup that was set up after a steal by Mike Conley to make it 45-44. Minnesota led at halftime 58-56.

Clippers: Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. … Ivica Zubac had 12 points and nine rebounds after missing the last two games due to a right calf injury. … Jumped out to a 32-20 lead late in the first quarter as they shot 12 of 23 during the first 12 minutes. … Committed 12 turnovers in the first half that resulted in 18 Timberwolves’ points. …

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Clippers: At Golden State on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.