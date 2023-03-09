Trending:
McDavid injured as Oilers snap Bruins’ streak, win 3-2

JIMMY GOLEN
March 9, 2023 10:17 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in the third period Thursday night, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining and the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 3-2 to snap the Bruins’ 10-game winning streak.

McDavid struggled to get off the ice after colliding knee-to-knee with teammate Derek Ryan. The two-time NHL MVP, who has 54 goals this season, was held scoreless — just the seventh time all season he has failed to register a point.

Boston led 2-0 after one, but Evan Bouchard scored in the second and Ryan McLeod tied it six minutes into the third.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, helping deprive the Bruins of a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 shots for the Bruins (49-9-5), who could have set an NHL record as the fastest-ever to 50 wins.

McDavid leads the league in goals, points and assist.

The Oilers won for the fourth time in five games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Toronto on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Saturday. ___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

