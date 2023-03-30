On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB debut players will have special patches on jerseys

The Associated Press
March 30, 2023 9:12 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Players making their big league debuts will be especially marked this season.

Major League Baseball announced before Thursday’s openers that players making their first appearances will wear debut patches on their jerseys. The patch will appear on different places of the jersey depending on the team and any anniversary of sponsor patches, with most clubs putting the debut marking on the sleeve and some on the chest.

After a player appears in his first game, the patch will be authenticated and placed on a Topps baseball card as part of an agreement reached by MLB and the business wing of the players’ association with Fanatics Collectibles, a division of Fanatics that acquired the trading card company Topps last year.

One card with the patch will be available for each player. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories