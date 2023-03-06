On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
March 6, 2023 2:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Inter Miami CF
2
0
0
6
4
0

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Inter Miami CF 2 0 0 6 4 0
New England 2 0 0 6 4 0
Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 0
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 2
Cincinnati 1 0 1 4 2 1
Orlando City 1 0 1 4 1 0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 3 4 3
Columbus 1 1 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 4
Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 3 4
New York 0 1 1 1 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 1 1 1 3
Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 1 4
CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 0 6 6 0
Saint Louis City SC 2 0 0 6 6 3
FC Dallas 1 1 0 3 3 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 2
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 1 0
Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 3 3
San Jose 1 1 0 3 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 0 3 2 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1 1 0 1
Colorado 0 1 1 1 0 4
Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 4
LA Galaxy 0 1 0 0 1 3
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, February 26

Seattle 4, Colorado 0

Monday, February 27

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, March 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

New England 3, Houston 0

Nashville 0, New York 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

