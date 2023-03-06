All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Inter Miami CF 2 0 0 6 4 0 New England 2 0 0 6 4 0 Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 0 Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 2 Cincinnati 1 0 1 4 2 1 Orlando City 1 0 1 4 1 0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 3 4 3 Columbus 1 1 0 3 3 4 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 4 Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 3 4 New York 0 1 1 1 0 1 New York City FC 0 1 1 1 1 3 Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 1 4 CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 2 0 0 6 6 0 Saint Louis City SC 2 0 0 6 6 3 FC Dallas 1 1 0 3 3 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 2 Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 1 0 Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3 Portland 1 1 0 3 3 3 San Jose 1 1 0 3 3 3 Real Salt Lake 1 1 0 3 2 3 Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1 1 0 1 Colorado 0 1 1 1 0 4 Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 4 LA Galaxy 0 1 0 0 1 3 Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, February 26

Seattle 4, Colorado 0

Monday, February 27

Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Saturday, March 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

New England 3, Houston 0

Nashville 0, New York 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

