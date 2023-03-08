All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|New York
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Charlotte FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|CF Montréal
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Saint Louis City SC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|3
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Minnesota United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Austin FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colorado
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 4
Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 0
Miami 2, Philadelphia 0
New England 3, Houston 0
Nashville 0, New York 0, tie
Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0
New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1
Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie
San Jose 2, Vancouver 1
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday, March 11
Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
