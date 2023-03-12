Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
March 12, 2023 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Atlanta
2
0
1
7
6
2

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2
Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0
Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1
New England 2 0 0 6 4 0
Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1
Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5
D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3
Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5
New York 0 1 2 2 1 2
Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2
CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5
Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4
Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4
San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 2
Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3
Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

New England 3, Houston 0

Nashville 0, New York 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

        Read more: Sports News

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0

Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Sunday, March 12

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News