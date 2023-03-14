All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Nashville
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|1
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|3
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1
|Columbus
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|D.C. United
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|New York City FC
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|New York
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|CF Montréal
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Charlotte FC
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|3
|0
|0
|9
|8
|4
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Austin FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Minnesota United
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Portland
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Colorado
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 11
Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0
FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0
Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Miami 0
Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0
Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0
Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1
San Jose 1, Colorado 0
Sunday, March 12
Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0
Saturday, March 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
