All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Atlanta

3

0

1

10

11

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 3 0 1 10 11 3 New England 3 1 0 9 5 4 Cincinnati 2 0 2 8 6 4 Nashville 2 1 1 7 4 1 New York City FC 2 1 1 7 5 5 Philadelphia 2 2 0 6 7 6 Inter Miami CF 2 2 0 6 4 3 Toronto FC 1 1 2 5 6 5 New York 1 1 2 5 3 3 Orlando City 1 1 2 5 3 3 D.C. United 1 2 1 4 6 8 Columbus 1 2 1 4 5 7 CF Montréal 1 3 0 3 3 7 Charlotte FC 1 3 0 3 3 8 Chicago 0 1 2 2 4 5

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 4 0 0 12 11 4 Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 7 2 Seattle 2 1 1 7 6 1 FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 6 4 Minnesota United 2 0 1 7 4 2 Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 6 San Jose 2 2 0 6 4 6 Houston 1 2 0 3 3 5 Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5 Portland 1 3 0 3 5 10 Vancouver 0 2 2 2 4 6 LA Galaxy 0 1 2 2 2 4 Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2 2 1 3 Colorado 0 3 1 1 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0

Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Sunday, March 12

Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta 5, Portland 1

CF Montréal 3, Philadelphia 2

New England 1, Nashville 0

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 3, D.C. United 2

Charlotte FC 2, Orlando City 1

Toronto FC 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago 3, tie

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 0

Saint Louis City SC 3, San Jose 0

Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

