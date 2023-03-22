All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|3
|0
|1
|10
|11
|3
|New England
|3
|1
|0
|9
|5
|4
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|4
|Nashville
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|1
|New York City FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|6
|7
|6
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|5
|New York
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|D.C. United
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|Columbus
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|7
|CF Montréal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|7
|Charlotte FC
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|8
|Chicago
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|4
|0
|0
|12
|11
|4
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|2
|Seattle
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|2
|Austin FC
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|6
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Portland
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|10
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Colorado
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, March 18
Los Angeles FC 0, Seattle 0, tie
Atlanta 5, Portland 1
CF Montréal 3, Philadelphia 2
New England 1, Nashville 0
New York 2, Columbus 1
New York City FC 3, D.C. United 2
Charlotte FC 2, Orlando City 1
Toronto FC 2, Miami 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago 3, tie
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston 2, Austin FC 0
Saint Louis City SC 3, San Jose 0
Minnesota 2, Colorado 1
Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
