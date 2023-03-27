All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|5
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|2
|11
|7
|4
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|1
|10
|12
|9
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|4
|Columbus
|2
|2
|1
|7
|11
|8
|Nashville
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|2
|New York City FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|6
|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|5
|New York
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7
|D.C. United
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|10
|Charlotte FC
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|9
|CF Montréal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|7
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|5
|0
|0
|15
|15
|4
|Seattle
|3
|1
|1
|10
|10
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|0
|1
|10
|9
|3
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|FC Dallas
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|6
|Austin FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|7
|San Jose
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|6
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|5
|Portland
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|9
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5
|7
|LA Galaxy
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Colorado
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy 0, Portland 0, tie
New York 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie
Columbus 6, Atlanta 1
New England 2, D.C. United 1
Chicago 3, Miami 2
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie
Houston 1, New York City FC 0
Seattle 4, Sporting Kansas City 1
Vancouver 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Cincinnati 1, Nashville 0
Saint Louis City SC 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 1
Toronto FC 0, San Jose 0, tie
Saturday, April 1
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
