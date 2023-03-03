On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NASCAR star Chase Elliott hurts leg in snowboarding accident

JENNA FRYER
March 3, 2023 7:42 pm
Chase Elliott injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday and will miss this weekend’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports said NASCAR’s most popular driver was scheduled to have surgery Friday evening.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to...

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”

Hendrick said he hoped to provide an update on Elliott this weekend.

Elliott is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.

The Georgia native is NASCAR’s five-time fan-voted most popular driver.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories