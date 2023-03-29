Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers roll past Golden Knights 7-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied a career high with five points, and Edmonton’s top-ranked power play scored three goals as the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 on Tuesday night to tighten the Pacific Division race. The Oilers, who extended their point streak to eight games, have 95 points and are three behind first-place Vegas. Los Angeles lost 2-1 to Calgary and remains in second place with 96 points. Edmonton cooled off... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied a career high with five points, and Edmonton’s top-ranked power play scored three goals as the Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 on Tuesday night to tighten the Pacific Division race.

The Oilers, who extended their point streak to eight games, have 95 points and are three behind first-place Vegas. Los Angeles lost 2-1 to Calgary and remains in second place with 96 points.

Edmonton cooled off a Golden Knights team that had won four games in a row and eight of nine. The Oilers also prevented Vegas from clinching a playoff spot.

Nugent-Hopkins helped make sure of it with a goal and four assists. His only other five-point game occurred Nov. 19, 2011, when he had five assists against Chicago.

He was one of three Oilers with multiple points. Connor McDavid had three assists and Leon Draisaitl a goal and an assist. McDavid leads the NHL with 143 points and 83 assists.

The Oilers also got goals from Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak. Edmonton’s power play went 3 for 3 in just 2:55 of total time, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals for the Knights, and William Karlsson and Michael Amadio each scored once. Alex Pietrangelo added two assists.

In the first 10 minutes, the teams combined for five goals, Nugent-Hopkins had three points and a friendly fire puck to the face, the Oilers scored twice on both power-play opportunities and the Knights netted a short-handed goal.

Edmonton broke open a 3-all game in the second with three goals in the final 13:59, dominating the ice with 34 shots on goal through the first two periods compared to 12 for the Knights.

Laurent Brossoit replaced Jonathan Quick in the Knights’ net to open the third period.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore did not play in the third period. The reason wasn’t immediately provided.

GOING STREAKING

The Oilers built on a number of impressive streaks. Draisaitl and Hyman each extended their goal streaks to three games, and Draisaitl’s point streak reached 10 games (six goals, 14 assists). McDavid (six goals, 13 assists) and Nugent-Hopkins (five goals, 13 assists) have ongoing nine-game streaks, and Nurse (three goals, three assists) is at six games.

Vegas also extended a couple of notable streaks. Marchessault scored for the third game in a row, and Phil Kessel has a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists).

UP NEXT

Oilers: Thursday against Los Angeles in a battle for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights: Thursday at San Jose, which is last in the Pacific.

