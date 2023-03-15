On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Officials: 2 men arrested in burglary of Salah’s Cairo home

The Associated Press
March 15, 2023 10:42 am
1 min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa earlier this month while the Egyptian soccer star was out of the country, authorities said Wednesday.

In a statement, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said the suspects stole several pairs of soccer cleats, a medal, a small crystal ball and cable TV receivers from the Liverpool forward’s luxury villa. The home is situated in the upmarket area of Tagamoa, 30 miles (48...

READ MORE

CAIRO (AP) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa earlier this month while the Egyptian soccer star was out of the country, authorities said Wednesday.

In a statement, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said the suspects stole several pairs of soccer cleats, a medal, a small crystal ball and cable TV receivers from the Liverpool forward’s luxury villa. The home is situated in the upmarket area of Tagamoa, 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Cairo’s center.

It was not immediately clear whether the two men were charged with a crime or had legal representation. Their identities were not disclosed.

Authorities said both men confessed to entering the empty property by climbing over the villa’s rear wall on March 2. Authorities were notified of the break-in by the player’s agent on Sunday and the men were arrested less than 48 hours later, it said.

        Insight by LinkedIn: Given the constantly shifting economic landscape, how can government organizations compete for the most qualified applicants? How can they keep their best employees longer? We talk to HR leaders from CISA, Delaware, PNNL, Tennessee and LinkedIn.

One of the accused had previously worked as a security guard in the neighborhood and was aware the villa was vacant, the ministry said. All of the stolen goods have been returned, the ministry said

Police officials previously told The Associated Press that only TV cable receivers were taken from the house.

Salah is Liverpool’s record all-time Premier League goal scorer and spends much of the year in England. He joined Liverpool in 2018 from Roma. Salah hails from the Nile Delta town of Nagrig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 Space Base Delta 1 Tech Expo at...
3|21 2023 Gartner Security & Risk...
3|21 Propel Transformation in 2023 by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories