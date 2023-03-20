Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ohtani, Japan rally late, edge Mexico 6-5 to reach WBC final

ALANIS THAMES
March 20, 2023 10:59 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday’s championship game.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.

___

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday’s championship game.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.

___

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: Find out why value stream management is gaining steam as the framework for measuring value in DevSecOps environments.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 2023 AHEAD in Texas Spring Conference
3|27 IWCE 2023
3|27 One True Zero Live Toronto
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories