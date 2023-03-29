Red Sox host the Orioles for the season opener

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs Insight by Sumo Logic: In this exclusive... READ MORE

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open the season at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 at home last season. The Red Sox slugged .409 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .390 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: None listed.

