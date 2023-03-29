On Air:
Red Sox host the Orioles for the season opener

The Associated Press
March 29, 2023 3:00 am
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (0-0); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open the season at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston went 78-84 overall and 43-38 at home last season. The Red Sox slugged .409 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .390 with a .305 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

