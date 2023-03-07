On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Report: Barcelona to be accused of corruption for payments

The Associated Press
March 7, 2023 11:11 am
1 min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prosecutors will accuse Spanish soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments to the vice president of the refereeing committee, the daily newspaper El Pais reported Tuesday.

Prosecutors did not immediately confirm the accusations and said nothing had been filed yet. El Pais said it made the report based on unnamed sources close to the matter.

Barcelona has been under scrutiny since it became public the club made millions of...

READ MORE

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prosecutors will accuse Spanish soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments to the vice president of the refereeing committee, the daily newspaper El Pais reported Tuesday.

Prosecutors did not immediately confirm the accusations and said nothing had been filed yet. El Pais said it made the report based on unnamed sources close to the matter.

Barcelona has been under scrutiny since it became public the club made millions of dollars in payments over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the Spanish federation’s refereeing committee. The payments, which have yet to be linked to any illegal or improper activity by the club, were initially investigated as part of a tax probe into the company.

The Spanish league and the Spanish federation have been looking into the matter. Barcelona said it hired an independent firm to carry out its own investigation.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

The league had said sporting sanctions against Barcelona were not possible because the statute of limitations on the irregularities have expired. Other Spanish league clubs had expressed their concerns about the payments.

Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

Getting reports on referees is common practice and clubs can pay other companies or have them prepared internally, as Barcelona now does.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|13 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
3|13 CompTIA Communities & Councils...
3|13 ServiceNow Federal Forum Transformation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories