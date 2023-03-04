Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A State=
Quarterfinal=
Gaithersburg 67, Broadneck 52
Meade 64, Wootton 53
Parkville 59, DuVal 49
Sherwood 62, Bowie 46
Class 3A State=
Quarterfinal=
Damascus 82, Stephen Decatur 52
Frederick 60, St. Charles 53
Class 2A State=
Quarterfinal=
New Town 64, Elkton 28
Wicomico 63, Thomas Stone 59
Class 1A State=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Hill 65, Smithsburg 26
Lake Clifton 65, Loch Raven 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.