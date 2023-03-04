Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
March 4, 2023 4:34 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A State=

Quarterfinal=

Gaithersburg 67, Broadneck 52

Meade 64, Wootton 53

Parkville 59, DuVal 49

Sherwood 62, Bowie 46

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Damascus 82, Stephen Decatur 52

Frederick 60, St. Charles 53

Class 2A State=

Quarterfinal=

New Town 64, Elkton 28

Wicomico 63, Thomas Stone 59

Class 1A State=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Hill 65, Smithsburg 26

Lake Clifton 65, Loch Raven 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

