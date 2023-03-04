On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 4, 2023 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

First Round=

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies
...

READ MORE

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

First Round=

        Insight by LinkedIn: Given the constantly shifting economic landscape, how can government organizations compete for the most qualified applicants? How can they keep their best employees longer? We talk to HR leaders from CISA, Delaware, PNNL, Tennessee and LinkedIn.

Astoria 69, Mazama 39

Henley 61, Scappoose 53

Class 3A=

Championship=

Banks 47, Corbett 38

Third Place=

Sutherlin 46, Santiam Christian 31

Fourth Place=

        Read more: Sports News

Amity 42, Pleasant Hill 27

Class 2A=

Championship=

Gervais 37, Stanfield 21

Third Place=

Central Linn 48, Monroe 31

Fourth Place=

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Salem Academy 40, Colton 35

Class 1A=

Championship=

Damascus Christian 35, Crane 33

Third Place=

Nixyaawii 59, Rogue Valley Adventist 33

Fourth Place=

Jordan Valley 43, North Douglas 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News