Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 5A=
First Round=
Archbishop Wood 62, Mount St. Joseph 47
Bayard Rustin High School 62, Susquehannock 34
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Upper Moreland 36
Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Camp Hill Trinity 30
Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44
Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44
Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39
Penn-Trafford 40, Greencastle Antrim 39
South Fayette 73, West York 33
Villa Maria 48, Scranton 32
PIAA Class 4A=
First Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46
Blackhawk 51, Warren 32
Delone 57, MAST Charter 27
Fairview 26, Beaver Area 23
Harbor Creek 43, Quaker Valley 40
Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming Area 39
Lansdale Catholic 61, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45
Neumann-Goretti 66, North Schuylkill 63
Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42
Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Conneaut Area 44
Universal Audenried Charter School 59, Berks Catholic 54
PIAA Class 3A=
First Round=
Columbia 55, Loyalsock 33
Lake-Lehman 62, Pen Argyl 35
Mount Carmel 46, Holy Redeemer 36
PIAA Class 2A=
First Round=
Marian Catholic 76, MaST II Community Charter 9
PIAA Class 1A=
First Round=
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43
Dubois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21
Neumann 57, Weatherly 24
Shade 48, Mount Calvary 38
Union 47, Clarion Area 9
Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
