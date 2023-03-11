Saturday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
March 11, 2023 8:23 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 5A=

First Round=

Archbishop Wood 62, Mount St. Joseph 47

Bayard Rustin High School 62, Susquehannock 34

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Upper Moreland 36

Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Camp Hill Trinity 30

Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44

Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44

Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39

Penn-Trafford 40, Greencastle Antrim 39

South Fayette 73, West York 33

Villa Maria 48, Scranton 32

PIAA Class 4A=

First Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46

Blackhawk 51, Warren 32

Delone 57, MAST Charter 27

Fairview 26, Beaver Area 23

Harbor Creek 43, Quaker Valley 40

Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming Area 39

Lansdale Catholic 61, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45

Neumann-Goretti 66, North Schuylkill 63

Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42

Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Conneaut Area 44

Universal Audenried Charter School 59, Berks Catholic 54

PIAA Class 3A=

First Round=

Columbia 55, Loyalsock 33

Lake-Lehman 62, Pen Argyl 35

Mount Carmel 46, Holy Redeemer 36

PIAA Class 2A=

First Round=

Marian Catholic 76, MaST II Community Charter 9

PIAA Class 1A=

First Round=

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43

Dubois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21

Neumann 57, Weatherly 24

Shade 48, Mount Calvary 38

Union 47, Clarion Area 9

Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

