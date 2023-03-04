On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
March 4, 2023 10:28 pm
3 min read
      

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS Agreed to terms with LHP Will Smith on a one-year contract. Designated INF Mark Mathias for assignment.

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network survey shows that government HR employees...

READ MORE

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS Agreed to terms with LHP Will Smith on a one-year contract. Designated INF Mark Mathias for assignment.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES Reassigned INF Grant Lavigne, C/INF Hunter Goodman, C Roniker Palma and RHP Case Williams to the minor league camp. Agreed to terms with LHP Brad Hand on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Optioned RHPs Freddy Pacheco and Guillermo Zuniga to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA Suspended Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul for the 2023 season in a game on March 3 against Denver.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS Signed F Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. Signed G Goran Dragic to a rest-of-season contract.

UTAH JAZZ Signed G Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract.

        Read more: Sports News

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Named Brian Mason special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES Reassigned Ds Vladislav Kolyachonok and Michael Kesselring and F Milos Kelemen to Tucson (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES Reinstated D Rasmus Dahlin to the active roster from injured reserve.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

CALGARY FLAMES Recalled RW Walker Duehr and LW Jakob Pelletier from Calgary (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE Reassigned F Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS Recalled G Matthew Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS Assigned G John Lethemon to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS Recalled F Quinton Byfield and C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS Reassigned F Zach Sanford to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled LW John Leonard and F Luke Evangelista from Milwaukee.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk and LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL Suspended Belleville F Matthew Wedman one game for an interference incident in a game on March 3 against Rockford.

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS Acquired D Zach Giuttari.

CALGARY WRANGLERS Reassigned G Danil Chechelev to Rapid City (ECHL) .

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS Recalled D Michal Mrazik from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS Released G Adam Dekker from his professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS Suspended D Jared Bethune.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS Signed F Zac Masson to the active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES Activated D Xavier Pouliot from reserve. Placed F Cam Darcy on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS Activated F William Knierim from injured reserve. Placed F Janis Svanenbergs on reserve. Released G Mario Vrab to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS Activated D Ryan Cook and F Coale Norris from reserve. Placed D Collin Saccoman and F James McEwan on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS Activated F/D John Schiavo from reserve. Placed D Josh Elmes on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS Activated D Callum Fryer from reserve. Placed Tanner Schachle on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES Signed F Aaron Aragon to the active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS Signed D Carson Vance to the active roster. Activated F Ian Mackey from reserve. Placed D Matt Anderson and F Austin Martinsen on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYES Acquired G Spencer Wright from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TULSA OILERS Activated F Michael Farren from injured reserve. Placed F Mike McKee on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION Loaned D Ben Reveno to Birmingham Legion FC of USL Championship for the 2023 season.

NYFC Signed D Stephen Turnbull to a short-term contract.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News