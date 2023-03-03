On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

The Associated Press
March 3, 2023 4:56 am
< a min read
      

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after her run in a World Cup super-G on Friday and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory.

Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The start list includes 50 skiers.

Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark ’s total victories on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

...

READ MORE

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after her run in a World Cup super-G on Friday and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory.

Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The start list includes 50 skiers.

Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark ’s total victories on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin’s next race is a downhill on Saturday.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

Shiffrin broke a tie on the all-time women’s win list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn in January. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 Countering UAS Using EW and DEW Attack...
3|9 WEBINAR: HCL BigFix CISA KEV
3|9 GSA 101 Who We Are and What We Do
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories