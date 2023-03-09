Split verdict for ex-Fox execs in soccer rights bribe case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Fox executive was convicted Thursday of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to nab broadcasting rights to the World Cup and other top soccer matches. A second ex-executive was acquitted. A Brooklyn federal jury deliberated four days before returning the verdicts. Hernan Lopez was convicted. Carlos Martinez was acquitted. Prosecutors said the case revealed the corruption of international soccer. Defense lawyers said the former Fox execs... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) —

A former Fox executive was convicted Thursday of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to nab broadcasting rights to the World Cup and other top soccer matches. A second ex-executive was acquitted.

A Brooklyn federal jury deliberated four days before returning the verdicts. Hernan Lopez was convicted. Carlos Martinez was acquitted.

Prosecutors said the case revealed the corruption of international soccer. Defense lawyers said the former Fox execs were framed by an admitted criminal who was trying to minimize his own punishment.

Lopez is the former chief executive of Fox International Channels. Martinez headed the Latin America affiliate.

New York-based Fox Corp., which split from a subsidiary of international channels during a restructuring in 2019, was not charged and has denied any involvement in the bribery scandal.

