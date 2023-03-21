NBA
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New York
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden State
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|UAB
|1½
|at VANDERBILT
|at UTAH VALLEY
|½
|Cincinnati
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
