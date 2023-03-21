NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Denver at MIAMI OFF (OFF) New York at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Golden State at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Indiana at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) San Antonio at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Houston at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Atlanta at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at UTAH OFF (OFF) Portland at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UAB 1½ at VANDERBILT at UTAH VALLEY ½ Cincinnati

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF at EDMONTON OFF Arizona OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.