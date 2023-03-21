On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
March 21, 2023 3:41 pm
NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at WASHINGTON
OFF
(OFF)
Denver

at MIAMI
OFF
(OFF)
New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
UAB at VANDERBILT
at UTAH VALLEY ½ Cincinnati

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at EDMONTON OFF Arizona OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
