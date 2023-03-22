Trending:
The Associated Press
March 22, 2023 12:11 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Denver

(OFF)
at WASHINGTON

at TORONTO
8
(OFF)
Indiana

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (OFF) at WASHINGTON
at TORONTO 8 (OFF) Indiana
Golden State (OFF) at DALLAS
at MIAMI 2 (221) New York
at MINNESOTA (OFF) Atlanta
Philadelphia (222) at CHICAGO
at MILWAUKEE 17½ (OFF) San Antonio
at MEMPHIS 14 (226½) Houston
at UTAH 4 (OFF) Portland
Phoenix 1 (227½) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VANDERBILT UAB
Cincinnati at UTAH VALLEY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -166 Pittsburgh +138
at EDMONTON -465 Arizona +350

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

