NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 6½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON at TORONTO 8 (OFF) Indiana Golden State 1½ (OFF) at DALLAS at MIAMI 2 (221) New York at MINNESOTA 4½ (OFF) Atlanta Philadelphia 2½ (222) at CHICAGO at MILWAUKEE 17½ (OFF) San Antonio at MEMPHIS 14 (226½) Houston at UTAH 4 (OFF) Portland Phoenix 1 (227½) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VANDERBILT 1½ UAB Cincinnati 1½ at UTAH VALLEY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -166 Pittsburgh +138 at EDMONTON -465 Arizona +350

