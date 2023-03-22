NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Denver
6½
(OFF)
at WASHINGTON
at TORONTO
8
(OFF)
Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VANDERBILT
|1½
|UAB
|Cincinnati
|1½
|at UTAH VALLEY
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-166
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|at EDMONTON
|-465
|Arizona
|+350
