NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 2½ (229½) at ORLANDO Cleveland 4 (218) at BROOKLYN at NEW ORLEANS 8 (225½) Charlotte at LA CLIPPERS 3 (233) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan State 1½ at KANSAS STATE at UCONN 4½ Arkansas at TENNESSEE 4½ Florida Atlantic at UCLA 1½ Gonzaga

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -162 at PHILADELPHIA +134 Tampa Bay -150 at OTTAWA +125 at WASHINGTON -250 Chicago +202 at FLORIDA -114 Toronto -105 at DETROIT -132 St. Louis +110 at BOSTON -430 Montreal +330 at CAROLINA -146 N.Y Rangers +122 Seattle -125 at NASHVILLE +104 at CALGARY -137 Vegas +114 at DALLAS -156 Pittsburgh +130 Winnipeg -230 at ANAHEIM +188 at VANCOUVER -164 San Jose +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.