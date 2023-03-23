NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
New York
2½
(229½)
at ORLANDO
Cleveland
4
(218)
at BROOKLYN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Michigan State
|1½
|at KANSAS STATE
|at UCONN
|4½
|Arkansas
|at TENNESSEE
|4½
|Florida Atlantic
|at UCLA
|1½
|Gonzaga
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-162
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+134
|Tampa Bay
|-150
|at OTTAWA
|+125
|at WASHINGTON
|-250
|Chicago
|+202
|at FLORIDA
|-114
|Toronto
|-105
|at DETROIT
|-132
|St. Louis
|+110
|at BOSTON
|-430
|Montreal
|+330
|at CAROLINA
|-146
|N.Y Rangers
|+122
|Seattle
|-125
|at NASHVILLE
|+104
|at CALGARY
|-137
|Vegas
|+114
|at DALLAS
|-156
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|Winnipeg
|-230
|at ANAHEIM
|+188
|at VANCOUVER
|-164
|San Jose
|+136
