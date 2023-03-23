On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 23, 2023 12:56 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

New York

(229½)
at ORLANDO

Cleveland
4
(218)
at BROOKLYN

        Insight by Hypori: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu will...

READ MORE

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York (229½) at ORLANDO
Cleveland 4 (218) at BROOKLYN
at NEW ORLEANS 8 (225½) Charlotte
at LA CLIPPERS 3 (233) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan State at KANSAS STATE
at UCONN Arkansas
at TENNESSEE Florida Atlantic
at UCLA Gonzaga

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -162 at PHILADELPHIA +134
Tampa Bay -150 at OTTAWA +125
at WASHINGTON -250 Chicago +202
at FLORIDA -114 Toronto -105
at DETROIT -132 St. Louis +110
at BOSTON -430 Montreal +330
at CAROLINA -146 N.Y Rangers +122
Seattle -125 at NASHVILLE +104
at CALGARY -137 Vegas +114
at DALLAS -156 Pittsburgh +130
Winnipeg -230 at ANAHEIM +188
at VANCOUVER -164 San Jose +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|29 Mission Focus : Global Sustainability
3|29 Reimagine Your Workday: Exploring...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories