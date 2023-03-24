On Air:
NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at WASHINGTON
7
(OFF)
San Antonio

at BOSTON
12
(OFF)
Indiana

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 7 (OFF) San Antonio
at BOSTON 12 (OFF) Indiana
at TORONTO 12½ (OFF) Detroit
at MEMPHIS 12½ (234) Houston
at DALLAS 13 (OFF) Charlotte
Milwaukee 9 (OFF) at UTAH
Chicago 2 (OFF) at PORTLAND
at SACRAMENTO (OFF) Phoenix
at GOLDEN STATE 5 (OFF) Philadelphia
at LA LAKERS (OFF) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at ALABAMA San Diego State
at HOUSTON Miami (FL)
at CREIGHTON 10½ Princeton
at TEXAS Xavier

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -196 at COLUMBUS +162
New Jersey -182 at BUFFALO +150
at COLORADO -465 Arizona +350

