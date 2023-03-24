NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 7 (OFF) San Antonio at BOSTON 12 (OFF) Indiana at TORONTO 12½ (OFF) Detroit at MEMPHIS 12½ (234) Houston at DALLAS 13 (OFF) Charlotte Milwaukee 9 (OFF) at UTAH Chicago 2 (OFF) at PORTLAND at SACRAMENTO 3½ (OFF) Phoenix at GOLDEN STATE 5 (OFF) Philadelphia at LA LAKERS 5½ (OFF) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALABAMA 7½ San Diego State at HOUSTON 7½ Miami (FL) at CREIGHTON 10½ Princeton at TEXAS 4½ Xavier

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -196 at COLUMBUS +162 New Jersey -182 at BUFFALO +150 at COLORADO -465 Arizona +350

