NBA
Friday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON
7
(OFF)
San Antonio
at BOSTON
12
(OFF)
Indiana
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|7
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|at BOSTON
|12
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at TORONTO
|12½
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at MEMPHIS
|12½
|(234)
|Houston
|at DALLAS
|13
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|Milwaukee
|9
|(OFF)
|at UTAH
|Chicago
|2
|(OFF)
|at PORTLAND
|at SACRAMENTO
|3½
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at LA LAKERS
|5½
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at ALABAMA
|7½
|San Diego State
|at HOUSTON
|7½
|Miami (FL)
|at CREIGHTON
|10½
|Princeton
|at TEXAS
|4½
|Xavier
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-196
|at COLUMBUS
|+162
|New Jersey
|-182
|at BUFFALO
|+150
|at COLORADO
|-465
|Arizona
|+350
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.