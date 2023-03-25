On Air:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 25, 2023 12:56 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Saturday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at ATLANTA
10
(OFF)
Indiana

at MIAMI

(222)
Brooklyn

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA 10 (OFF) Indiana
at MIAMI (222) Brooklyn
at DENVER (OFF) Milwaukee
Philadelphia 1 (OFF) at PHOENIX
at SACRAMENTO 8 (OFF) Utah
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (224½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at KANSAS STATE Florida Atlantic
UConn at GONZAGA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -170 Tampa Bay +140
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Detroit +110
Seattle -142 at NASHVILLE +118
at CALGARY -315 San Jose +250
at LOS ANGELES -137 Winnipeg +114
at N.Y ISLANDERS -188 Buffalo +155
at FLORIDA -128 N.Y Rangers +106
at MINNESOTA -350 Chicago +275
at DALLAS -205 Vancouver +168
at NEW JERSEY -184 Ottawa +155
at MONTREAL -122 Columbus +102
at CAROLINA -146 Toronto +122
at PITTSBURGH -150 Washington +125
at EDMONTON -176 Vegas +146
St. Louis -162 at ANAHEIM +134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories