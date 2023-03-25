NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 10 (OFF) Indiana at MIAMI 5½ (222) Brooklyn at DENVER 2½ (OFF) Milwaukee Philadelphia 1 (OFF) at PHOENIX at SACRAMENTO 8 (OFF) Utah at LA CLIPPERS 5 (224½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KANSAS STATE 1½ Florida Atlantic UConn 2½ at GONZAGA

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -170 Tampa Bay +140 at PHILADELPHIA -132 Detroit +110 Seattle -142 at NASHVILLE +118 at CALGARY -315 San Jose +250 at LOS ANGELES -137 Winnipeg +114 at N.Y ISLANDERS -188 Buffalo +155 at FLORIDA -128 N.Y Rangers +106 at MINNESOTA -350 Chicago +275 at DALLAS -205 Vancouver +168 at NEW JERSEY -184 Ottawa +155 at MONTREAL -122 Columbus +102 at CAROLINA -146 Toronto +122 at PITTSBURGH -150 Washington +125 at EDMONTON -176 Vegas +146 St. Louis -162 at ANAHEIM +134

