NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|10
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at MIAMI
|5½
|(222)
|Brooklyn
|at DENVER
|2½
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|Philadelphia
|1
|(OFF)
|at PHOENIX
|at SACRAMENTO
|8
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5
|(224½)
|New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS STATE
|1½
|Florida Atlantic
|UConn
|2½
|at GONZAGA
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Tampa Bay
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Detroit
|+110
|Seattle
|-142
|at NASHVILLE
|+118
|at CALGARY
|-315
|San Jose
|+250
|at LOS ANGELES
|-137
|Winnipeg
|+114
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-188
|Buffalo
|+155
|at FLORIDA
|-128
|N.Y Rangers
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-350
|Chicago
|+275
|at DALLAS
|-205
|Vancouver
|+168
|at NEW JERSEY
|-184
|Ottawa
|+155
|at MONTREAL
|-122
|Columbus
|+102
|at CAROLINA
|-146
|Toronto
|+122
|at PITTSBURGH
|-150
|Washington
|+125
|at EDMONTON
|-176
|Vegas
|+146
|St. Louis
|-162
|at ANAHEIM
|+134
