NBA
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Dallas
1
(OFF)
at INDIANA
Milwaukee
15½
(232)
at DETROIT
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|1
|(OFF)
|at INDIANA
|Milwaukee
|15½
|(232)
|at DETROIT
|at NEW YORK
|12½
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Phoenix
|6½
|(OFF)
|at UTAH
|at DENVER
|5
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|New Orleans
|9
|(OFF)
|at PORTLAND
|at SACRAMENTO
|5½
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at LA CLIPPERS
|4½
|(OFF)
|Chicago
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-130
|at OTTAWA
|+108
|at BUFFALO
|-200
|Montreal
|+164
|New Jersey
|-126
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Seattle
|+110
|Colorado
|-265
|at ANAHEIM
|+215
|Edmonton
|-330
|at ARIZONA
|+260
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.