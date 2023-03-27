NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 1 (OFF) Dallas Milwaukee 15½ (232) at DETROIT at NEW YORK 12½ (OFF) Houston Phoenix 6½ (OFF) at UTAH at DENVER 5 (OFF) Philadelphia New Orleans 9 (OFF) at PORTLAND at SACRAMENTO 5½ (OFF) Minnesota at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (OFF) Chicago

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -130 at OTTAWA +108 at BUFFALO -200 Montreal +164 New Jersey -126 at N.Y ISLANDERS +105 at MINNESOTA -132 Seattle +110 Colorado -265 at ANAHEIM +215 Edmonton -330 at ARIZONA +260

