NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
11
(OFF)
at WASHINGTON
Cleveland
1
(OFF)
at ATLANTA
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|11
|(OFF)
|at WASHINGTON
|Cleveland
|1
|(OFF)
|at ATLANTA
|at TORONTO
|3
|(218½)
|Miami
|at MEMPHIS
|7½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|9
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at GOLDEN STATE
|9
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH TEXAS
|1½
|Wisconsin
|UAB
|2½
|at UTAH VALLEY
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-184
|at DETROIT
|+152
|at BOSTON
|-295
|Nashville
|+235
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-365
|Columbus
|+285
|at CAROLINA
|-144
|Tampa Bay
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-176
|Montreal
|+146
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|Dallas
|-300
|at CHICAGO
|+240
|at CALGARY
|-137
|Los Angeles
|+114
|Edmonton
|-122
|at VEGAS
|+102
|Winnipeg
|-188
|at SAN JOSE
|+155
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.