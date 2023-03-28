NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 11 (OFF) at WASHINGTON Cleveland 1 (OFF) at ATLANTA at TORONTO 3 (218½) Miami at MEMPHIS 7½ (OFF) Orlando at OKLAHOMA CITY 9 (OFF) Charlotte at GOLDEN STATE 9 (OFF) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH TEXAS 1½ Wisconsin UAB 2½ at UTAH VALLEY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -184 at DETROIT +152 at BOSTON -295 Nashville +235 at N.Y RANGERS -365 Columbus +285 at CAROLINA -144 Tampa Bay +120 at PHILADELPHIA -176 Montreal +146 at ST. LOUIS OFF Vancouver OFF Dallas -300 at CHICAGO +240 at CALGARY -137 Los Angeles +114 Edmonton -122 at VEGAS +102 Winnipeg -188 at SAN JOSE +155

