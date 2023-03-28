On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 28, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Tuesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Boston
11
(OFF)
at WASHINGTON

Cleveland
1
(OFF)
at ATLANTA

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with...

READ MORE

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 11 (OFF) at WASHINGTON
Cleveland 1 (OFF) at ATLANTA
at TORONTO 3 (218½) Miami
at MEMPHIS (OFF) Orlando
at OKLAHOMA CITY 9 (OFF) Charlotte
at GOLDEN STATE 9 (OFF) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NORTH TEXAS Wisconsin
UAB at UTAH VALLEY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -184 at DETROIT +152
at BOSTON -295 Nashville +235
at N.Y RANGERS -365 Columbus +285
at CAROLINA -144 Tampa Bay +120
at PHILADELPHIA -176 Montreal +146
at ST. LOUIS OFF Vancouver OFF
Dallas -300 at CHICAGO +240
at CALGARY -137 Los Angeles +114
Edmonton -122 at VEGAS +102
Winnipeg -188 at SAN JOSE +155

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 The Navy League's Global Maritime...
4|3 MAXIMIZE 2023: The Competitive Edge
4|3 DevOps Culture and Practice Enablement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories