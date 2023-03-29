On Air:
NBA
Wednesday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Milwaukee
11½
(OFF)
at INDIANA

at BROOKLYN
12
(229½)
Houston

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -154 Florida +128
at WASHINGTON -113 N.Y Islanders -106
at COLORADO -156 Minnesota +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

