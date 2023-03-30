On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 30, 2023 12:56 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Thursday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

at MILWAUKEE

(236½)
Boston

at DENVER
7
(OFF)
New Orleans

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April...

READ MORE

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (236½) Boston
at DENVER 7 (OFF) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
UAB at NORTH TEXAS

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -126 Baltimore +108
at TAMPA BAY -230 Detroit +190
Minnesota -148 at KANSAS CITY +126
at HOUSTON -156 Chicago White Sox +132
LA Angels -235 at OAKLAND +194
at SEATTLE -122 Cleveland +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -270 at WASHINGTON +220
Milwaukee -148 at CHICAGO CUBS +126
N.Y Mets -126 at MIAMI +108
at CINCINNATI -132 Pittsburgh +112
at SAN DIEGO -220 Colorado +184
at LA DODGERS -184 Arizona +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -188 San Francisco +158
at TEXAS -134 Philadelphia +116
Toronto -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at OTTAWA -162 Philadelphia +134
at BOSTON -465 Columbus +340
at NEW JERSEY -137 N.Y Rangers +114
Florida -225 at MONTREAL +184
at TAMPA BAY -192 Washington +158
at PITTSBURGH -205 Nashville +168
Carolina -220 at DETROIT +180
St. Louis -156 at CHICAGO +130
at EDMONTON -154 Los Angeles +128
at SEATTLE -330 Anaheim +260
Vegas -182 at SAN JOSE +150

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
4|5 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision for...
4|5 Spotlight Series: Multicloud - San...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories