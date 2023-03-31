NBA
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Chicago
|7½
|(OFF)
|at CHARLOTTE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5
|(225)
|Toronto
|at WASHINGTON
|1½
|(230½)
|Orlando
|Oklahoma City
|3
|(OFF)
|at INDIANA
|at CLEVELAND
|5½
|(OFF)
|New York
|at BROOKLYN
|1
|(242½)
|Atlanta
|at BOSTON
|13½
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at MINNESOTA
|1
|(232½)
|LA Lakers
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|(229½)
|Detroit
|at MEMPHIS
|6½
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|Sacramento
|14½
|(231½)
|at PORTLAND
|at GOLDEN STATE
|16½
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(OFF)
|Denver
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Chicago White Sox
|+136
|at SEATTLE
|-172
|Cleveland
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|Colorado
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-196
|Arizona
|+164
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-142
|at BUFFALO
|+118
|at WINNIPEG
|-245
|Detroit
|+198
|Calgary
|-126
|at VANCOUVER
|+105
|Dallas
|-240
|at ARIZONA
|+195
