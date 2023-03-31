NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 7½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at PHILADELPHIA 5 (225) Toronto at WASHINGTON 1½ (230½) Orlando Oklahoma City 3 (OFF) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 5½ (OFF) New York at BROOKLYN 1 (242½) Atlanta at BOSTON 13½ (OFF) Utah at MINNESOTA 1 (232½) LA Lakers at HOUSTON 4½ (229½) Detroit at MEMPHIS 6½ (OFF) LA Clippers Sacramento 14½ (231½) at PORTLAND at GOLDEN STATE 16½ (OFF) San Antonio at PHOENIX 6 (OFF) Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -162 Chicago White Sox +136 at SEATTLE -172 Cleveland +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -116 at MIAMI -102 at SAN DIEGO -184 Colorado +154 at LA DODGERS -196 Arizona +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -142 at BUFFALO +118 at WINNIPEG -245 Detroit +198 Calgary -126 at VANCOUVER +105 Dallas -240 at ARIZONA +195

