On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
March 31, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

NBA
Friday

FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG

Chicago

(OFF)
at CHARLOTTE

at PHILADELPHIA
5
(225)
Toronto

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with...

READ MORE

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at PHILADELPHIA 5 (225) Toronto
at WASHINGTON (230½) Orlando
Oklahoma City 3 (OFF) at INDIANA
at CLEVELAND (OFF) New York
at BROOKLYN 1 (242½) Atlanta
at BOSTON 13½ (OFF) Utah
at MINNESOTA 1 (232½) LA Lakers
at HOUSTON (229½) Detroit
at MEMPHIS (OFF) LA Clippers
Sacramento 14½ (231½) at PORTLAND
at GOLDEN STATE 16½ (OFF) San Antonio
at PHOENIX 6 (OFF) Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -162 Chicago White Sox +136
at SEATTLE -172 Cleveland +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -116 at MIAMI -102
at SAN DIEGO -184 Colorado +154
at LA DODGERS -196 Arizona +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -142 at BUFFALO +118
at WINNIPEG -245 Detroit +198
Calgary -126 at VANCOUVER +105
Dallas -240 at ARIZONA +195

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|6 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
4|6 Start Smart with Google Cloud: How...
4|6 Delivering Seamless Digital Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories